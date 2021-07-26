(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 [null]

July 26, 2021

Issue 269

Copyright Royalty Judges Announce Extension for Comments on Partial Settlement in Phonorecords IV Proceeding

Some filers are experiencing technical difficulties filing comments in eCRB for the Phonorecords IV proceeding, docket number 21-CRB-0001-PR (2023-2027). The CRB is aware of the problem and is working on a solution. The filing deadline has been extended by 15 days.

********************************************************************

*CALENDAR*

********************************************************************

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this