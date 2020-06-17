COPYRIGHT ROYALTY BOARD NEWS, ISSUE 249

(AGENPARL) – mer 17 giugno 2020 Copyright Royalty Board News logo

June 17, 2020

Issue 249

*Copyright Royalty Judges Recommend Claims Filers Ensure eCRB Accounts Are Active and Passwords Up-To-Date Before Filing Period Begins*

The Copyright Royalty Board will require online filing of claims to cable, satellite, and digital audio recording devices and media (DART) royalty fees. Claims filers are advised to make sure that their eCRB accounts are active and their passwords are up-to-date before a filing period. Online claims filing is availableonlyduring the filing period; however, claims filers may access their eCRB accounts at any time. The filing period for 2019 cable claims and 2019 satellite claims is July 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020. In order to file a claim online, filers must have anactiveeCRB account. Filers who filed last year and have not logged in recently will find their accounts are locked because of inactivity and will need to contact eCRB customer service [ https://app.crb.gov/help/index ]during business hours to request reactivation of their accounts. Filers without an eCRB user account will need to register [ https://app.crb.gov/register/index ]for a user account now or well before the filing deadline. The CRB must approve all registrations, and approval is only available during business hours.

*CALENDAR*

*June 17, 2020: *Comments due regarding motion of Allocation Phase claimants for partial distribution of 2018 cable royalty funds (85 FR 29753 [ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-18/pdf/2020-10609.pdf ]).

*June 17, 2020: *Comments due regarding motion of Allocation Phase claimants for partial distribution of 2018 satellite royalty funds (85 FR 29753 [ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-18/pdf/2020-10608.pdf ]).

*June 29, 2020:* Comments due regarding proposed rule to amend regulations concerning proxy distributions for unmatched royalties deposited pursuant to statutory license for the period 2010 through 2018 (85 FR 32323 [ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-29/pdf/2020-11131.pdf ]).

*July 6, 2020*: Petitions to participate and filing fees due for parties wishing to participate in the proceeding to adjust the rates for the cable statutory license described in section 111 of the Copyright Act. (85 FR 34467 [ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-06-04/pdf/2020-12096.pdf ]).

🔊 Listen to this