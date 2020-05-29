venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
COPYRIGHT ROYALTY BOARD NEWS, ISSUE 247

(AGENPARL) – ven 29 maggio 2020 Copyright Royalty Board News logo
May 29, 2020
Issue 247
*Copyright Royalty Judges Propose Amended Regulations Concerning Proxy Distributions for Unmatched Royalties*
The Copyright Royalty Judges are proposing to amend their regulations concerning proxy distributions for unmatched royalties deposited pursuant to statutory license for the period 2010 through 2018. Comments are due no later than June 29, 2020. For more information, click here [ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-29/pdf/2020-11131.pdf ].
********************************************************************
*CALENDAR*
*June 5, 2020: *Comments due regarding proposed rule to amend regulations to require electronic filing of claims to royalty fees collected under compulsory licenses (85 FR 26906 [ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-06/pdf/2020-08926.pdf ]).
*June 17, 2020: *Comments due regarding motion of Allocation Phase claimants for partial distribution of 2018 cable royalty funds (85 FR 29753 [ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-18/pdf/2020-10609.pdf ]).
*June 17, 2020: *Comments due regarding motion of Allocation Phase claimants for partial distribution of 2018 satellite royalty funds (85 FR 29753 [ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-18/pdf/2020-10608.pdf ]).
*June 29, 2020:* Comments due regarding proposed rule to amend regulations concerning proxy distributions for unmatched royalties deposited pursuant to statutory license for the period 2010 through 2018 (85 FR 32323 [ https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-29/pdf/2020-11131.pdf ]).
********************************************************************

