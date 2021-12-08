(AGENPARL) – mer 08 dicembre 2021 [U.S. Copyright Logo ]

Copyright Office Proposes Small Claims Procedures for Active Proceedings and Evidence

December 8, 2021

The CASE Act directs the Register to establish regulations by which the CCB will conduct its proceedings. Today’s proposed rule sets forth a variety of procedures related to conducting an active proceeding, including procedural practice and party management, written testimony, hearings, discovery, and conduct of parties. The Office published an earlier, related NPRM on initiating proceedings and related procedures.

Initial comments in response to the proposed rule are due no later than 11:59 p.m. eastern time on Monday, February 7, 2022; reply comments are due no later than 11:59 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

