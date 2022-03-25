(AGENPARL) – ven 25 marzo 2022 [U.S. Copyright Logo ]
Copyright Office Issues Final Rule for Initiating Copyright Claims Board Proceedings and Related Procedures
March 25, 2022
The rule provides procedures and requirements for the initial stages of a proceeding, including the following topics:
– Filing claims,
– Opting out of proceedings,
– CCB compliance review,
– Service of the notice of proceeding and claim,
– Service and filing of other documents,
– The CCB’s “second notice,” and
– Filing responses and counterclaims.
Among other provisions, the final rule institutes a two-part fee for filing a claim; standardizes requirements for the claim, response, and counterclaim; and requires certifying parties to affirm that they have confirmed the accuracy of information in the claim.
