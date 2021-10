(AGENPARL) – mar 12 ottobre 2021 [U.S. Copyright Logo ]

Copyright Office Initiates Study on Ancillary Copyright Protections for Publishers and Requests Public Comments

NewsNet 926

October 12, 2021

Additionally, the notice announces that the Office intends to hold a virtual public roundtable on this topic on December 9, 2021.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this