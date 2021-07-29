(AGENPARL) – gio 29 luglio 2021 To commemorate our 150th year, we’ve launched “Find Yourself in Copyright,” an online exhibit exploring our rich history of creativity. []

Copyright Office Closes Out 150th Anniversary Celebrations with New Exhibit

July 29, 2021

About the Exhibit

Once the Madison Building reopens to the public in the coming months, we will invite you to visit our brand new physical exhibit where you’ll be able to see copyright artifacts in person, explore our history, and of course, find yourself in copyright.

