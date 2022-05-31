(AGENPARL) – mar 31 maggio 2022 [Copyright Office Logo ]

[June webinar]

Copyright Office Announces Webinar on the Recordation System

NewsNet 965

May 31, 2022

The U.S. Copyright Office will host its next public modernization webinar on June 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. eastern time.

As part of its modernization efforts, the Copyright Office released a limited pilot program of an online recordation system in April 2020 that will replace the current paper-submission process. This new online recordation system allows users to electronically submit certain types of documents for recordation pertaining to copyright under section 205 of Title 17. Toward the end of spring, this system will open to the general public. This webinar will discuss the online recordation system’s features and what new users will need to know to start using the system.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this