Copyright Office Announces Modernization Webinar on the Public Information Office Contact Center

NewsNet 925

October 8, 2021

The U.S. Copyright Office will host its next public modernization webinar on October 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. eastern time.

As part of its modernization efforts, the Copyright Office is examining methods to provide support for answering public inquiries on copyright and Office services. Specifically, the Office is working with the General Services Administration Centers of Excellence to conduct a gap analysis of the Public Information Office and other public access points and propose recommendations for future actions. This webinar will outline the reasons the Office is looking into modernizing its contact center and the potential benefits for the public.

