(AGENPARL) – mar 10 agosto 2021 [Copyright Office Logo ]

[HPR Update]

Copyright Office Announces Modernization Webinar on the Historical Public Records Program

NewsNet 912

August 10, 2021

The Copyright Office will host its next public modernization webinar on August 31, 2021, from noon to 1:00 p.m. eastern time.

As part of its modernization efforts, the Copyright Office is digitizing print and microfilm records to make available its numerous historical public records, including its card catalog, record books, and the Catalog of Copyright Entries. The long-term goal is to make these digitized historical public records available in a centralized manner via a modernized interface. During the webinar, Office staff will outline the strategies and goals of the Historical Public Records Program. They will also provide an update on current projects to digitize the record books and create searchable metadata for the card catalog and outline the next steps for these projects.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this