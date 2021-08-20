(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 The eCO Registration System will be offline from 6:00 p.m. ET Saturday, August 21 until 6:00

a.m, Sunday, August 22 to accommodate Pay.gov maintenance.

Following the eCO system upgrade at the beginning of this week, work is still ongoing to address

reports of slow system speed and users who are unable to reset forgotten or expired passwords using the automated system. We are working diligently to resolve these remaining problems, and our helpdesk is standing by to assist users with account issues and resetting of passwords.

We thank you for your patience and we apologize for any inconvenience.

