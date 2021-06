(AGENPARL) – ven 25 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Copyright: Creativity at Work for U.S. Copyright Office. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/25/2021

Drag performances are one of the many creative contributions to come out of the queer community. The history of drag within the copyright record runs deep, and many aspects of it are protected by copyright.

