COPPER (II) TRIFLATE CATALYZED THREE-COMPONENT REACTION FOR THE SYNTHESIS OF 2,3-DIARYLQUINOLINE DERIVATIVES USING ARYL AMINES, ARYL ALDEHYDES AND STYRENE OXIDES

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00125F, Paper

Saghir Ali, Abu Taleb Khan

An efficient and expedient synthetic protocol is reported for the synthesis of 2,3-diarylquinoline derivatives from readily available aryl amines, aryl aldehydes and styrene oxides using 10 mol% copper(II) triflate by…

