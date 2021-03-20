sabato, Marzo 20, 2021
COPPER (II) TRIFLATE CATALYZED THREE-COMPONENT REACTION FOR THE SYNTHESIS OF 2,3-DIARYLQUINOLINE DERIVATIVES USING ARYL AMINES, ARYL ALDEHYDES AND STYRENE OXIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 20 marzo 2021

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00125F, Paper
Saghir Ali, Abu Taleb Khan
An efficient and expedient synthetic protocol is reported for the synthesis of 2,3-diarylquinoline derivatives from readily available aryl amines, aryl aldehydes and styrene oxides using 10 mol% copper(II) triflate by…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/oANzfJ0SvgQ/D1OB00125F

