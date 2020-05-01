venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
COPPER ACCUMULATION AND THE EFFECT OF CHELATION TREATMENT ON CEREBRAL AMYLOID ANGIOPATHY COMPARED TO PARENCHYMAL AMYLOID PLAQUES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020

Metallomics, 2020, 12,539-546
DOI: 10.1039/C9MT00306A, Paper
Xiayoue Zhu, Tiffany W. Victor, Ashwin Ambi, Joseph K. Sullivan, Joshua Hatfield, Feng Xu, Lisa M. Miller, William E. Van Nostrand
Multimodal imaging studies show that Aβ amyloid in brain vessels of Tg2576 mice (green) preferentially binds copper (red) – a pathology that can be reduced with copper chelators.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/MT/~3/75SX6QUnT8w/C9MT00306A

