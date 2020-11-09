(AGENPARL) – lun 09 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan A. Sales Designated Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS
11/09/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

I am pleased to announce that I have designated Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, the Departments Coordinator for Counterterrorism, to assume the additional role of the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS following the retirement of Special Envoy James Jeffrey. With this additional responsibility, Ambassador Sales will lead and coordinate U.S. Department of State relations with the Global Coalition and efforts to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS.

Ambassador Sales current responsibilities include leading the Bureau of Counterterrorism and serving as my principal adviser on international counterterrorism. In this capacity, Ambassador Sales has led the U.S. governments efforts to counter ISIS affiliates and branches outside of Iraq and Syria.

I have full confidence that Ambassador Sales will fulfill his additional duties with the same dedication to excellence and public service that he has displayed since his first day on the job.

