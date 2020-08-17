COORDINATION CHEMISTRY OF MERCURY(II) HALIDE COMPLEXES: A COMBINED EXPERIMENTAL, THEORETICAL AND (ICSD & CSD) DATABASE STUDY ON THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN INORGANIC AND ORGANIC UNITS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 17 agosto 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01541E, Paper

Ali Samie, Alireza Salimi, Jered C. Garrison

The coordination sphere can be influenced by many factors of inorganic and organic units. Despite the predominant role of inorganic unit in coordination sphere determination, organic unit can change it via one major or cooperativity of minor effects.

