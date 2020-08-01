sabato, Agosto 1, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS: CRESCE L’ALLARME PER L’AFRICA

ALFONSO DE’ LIGUORI E LA SANTITà “INCLUSIVA”

76.MO DELL’ INSURREZIONE DI VARSAVIA: LOTTARE PER DIGNITà, BENE, GIUSTIZIA

AD ASSISI è IL GIORNO DEL PERDONO, LA GRANDE SPERANZA PER L’UOMO…

40 ANNI DALLA STRAGE DI BOLOGNA. ZUPPI: SI CONTINUI A CERCARE LA…

GLI “ANGELI DELLA SPESA”, AD AGOSTO NEGLI EMPORI DI CARITAS AMBROSIANA

ATTENTATO CONTRO LA CATTEDRALE DI MANAGUA: “ODIO VERSO LA CHIESA CATTOLICA”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULL’INTERRUZIONE DELLE PRESTAZIONI SANITARIE DESTINATE AI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XVII-BIS N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULL’ALLUNGAMENTO DELLE LISTE D’ATTESA PER LE…

Agenparl

COORDINATION CHEMISTRY OF MERCURY (II) HALIDE COMPLEXES: A COMBINED EXPERIMENTAL, THEORETICAL AND (ICSD & CSD) DATABASE STUDY ON THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN INORGANIC AND ORGANIC UNITS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 01 agosto 2020

In the viewpoint of Inorganic Crystal Engineering (ICE), coordination sphere of metal centre can be affected by two main parts of inorganic and organic units in complexes. The database study can play a significant role in the explanation of relationship between various parameters is related to these two parts. For the first time, we investigated this relationship through the concomitant studies of Inorganic Crystal Structure Database (ICSD) and Cambridge Structural Database (CSD) for mercury halide compounds. The results of CSD analysis were divided into two categories of Metal Halide Complexes (MHC or mercury halide compounds with ligands) and Metal Halide Only (MHO or mercury halide compounds without ligands). MHC (970, 460, and 521 metal centres as HgCl2, HgBr2, and HgI2, respectively) and MHO (419, 141, and 201 metal centres as HgCl2, HgBr2, and HgI2, respectively) were structurally inquired. The coordination number, polymerization mode, coordination geometry of metal centre, type of donor atom in ligands, and chelation mode of ligand for all of MHC and MHO compounds were extracted as effective factors in inorganic and organic units. To rationalize the effect of ICE in the design of coordination sphere, eleven new mercury halide complexes including the ester ligands of L1, naphthalene-5-yl nicotinate (complexes 1-3), L2, naphthalene-6-yl nicotinate (complexes 4-6), L3, naphthalene-5-yl pyrazine-2-carboxylate (complexes 7-9), and L4, naphthalene-6-yl pyrazine-2-carboxylate (complexes 10 -11) were synthesized and fully characterized. The various parameters of substitution, C−H to nitrogen replacement, counteranion, and symmetry effects were investigated for all of the complexes. The results showed that there is a meaningful relationship between inorganic and organic units. According to the findings of CSD and ICSD analysis, most of the complexes obeyed the same relationship. In spite of the predominant role of inorganic unit in determining the coordination geometry, organic unit can also change the coordination sphere of complexes within one major effect or cooperativity of minor effects.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/dVv2c_pAHG8/D0DT01541E

Post collegati

COORDINATION CHEMISTRY OF MERCURY (II) HALIDE COMPLEXES: A COMBINED EXPERIMENTAL, THEORETICAL AND (ICSD & CSD) DATABASE STUDY ON THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN INORGANIC AND ORGANIC UNITS

Redazione

ONE-POT CHEMOENZYMATIC SYNTHESIS OF GLYCOPOLYMERS FROM UNPROTECTED SUGARS VIA GLYCOSIDASE-CATALYSED GLYCOSYLATION USING TRIAZINYL GLYCOSIDES

Redazione

DOUBLE DEGREE, ECCO I PRIMI LAUREATI

Redazione

01/09/2020: ACCOMMODATION, JULY 2020

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULL’INTERRUZIONE DELLE PRESTAZIONI SANITARIE DESTINATE AI MINORI CON DISABILITà (N. 3-01836) – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XVII-BIS N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More