COORDINATION CHEMISTRY OF MERCURY (II) HALIDE COMPLEXES: A COMBINED EXPERIMENTAL, THEORETICAL AND (ICSD & CSD) DATABASE STUDY ON THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN INORGANIC AND ORGANIC UNITS

In the viewpoint of Inorganic Crystal Engineering (ICE), coordination sphere of metal centre can be affected by two main parts of inorganic and organic units in complexes. The database study can play a significant role in the explanation of relationship between various parameters is related to these two parts. For the first time, we investigated this relationship through the concomitant studies of Inorganic Crystal Structure Database (ICSD) and Cambridge Structural Database (CSD) for mercury halide compounds. The results of CSD analysis were divided into two categories of Metal Halide Complexes (MHC or mercury halide compounds with ligands) and Metal Halide Only (MHO or mercury halide compounds without ligands). MHC (970, 460, and 521 metal centres as HgCl2, HgBr2, and HgI2, respectively) and MHO (419, 141, and 201 metal centres as HgCl2, HgBr2, and HgI2, respectively) were structurally inquired. The coordination number, polymerization mode, coordination geometry of metal centre, type of donor atom in ligands, and chelation mode of ligand for all of MHC and MHO compounds were extracted as effective factors in inorganic and organic units. To rationalize the effect of ICE in the design of coordination sphere, eleven new mercury halide complexes including the ester ligands of L1, naphthalene-5-yl nicotinate (complexes 1-3), L2, naphthalene-6-yl nicotinate (complexes 4-6), L3, naphthalene-5-yl pyrazine-2-carboxylate (complexes 7-9), and L4, naphthalene-6-yl pyrazine-2-carboxylate (complexes 10 -11) were synthesized and fully characterized. The various parameters of substitution, C−H to nitrogen replacement, counteranion, and symmetry effects were investigated for all of the complexes. The results showed that there is a meaningful relationship between inorganic and organic units. According to the findings of CSD and ICSD analysis, most of the complexes obeyed the same relationship. In spite of the predominant role of inorganic unit in determining the coordination geometry, organic unit can also change the coordination sphere of complexes within one major effect or cooperativity of minor effects.

