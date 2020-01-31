(AGENPARL) – East Lansing (Michigan), ven 31 gennaio 2020

Michigan State Athletics and PNC Bank are partnering to recognize the PNC Achievers Student-Athletes of the Month. Throughout the season, deserving Spartan student-athletes will be recognized for displaying well-rounded achievement through leadership in the classroom, in the community and in competition.



The honorees for January are Mardrekia Cook, women’s basketball, and Nehemiah Mork, men’s swimming.

For the full story, visit msuspartans.com.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/cook-and-mork-honored-as-pnc-achievers-student-athletes-of-the-month/