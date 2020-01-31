31 Gennaio 2020
PRESIDENT SENT MESSAGE TO XI JINPING TO EXPRESS SYMPATHY AND SUPPORT TO CORONAVIRUS VICTIMS

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE PRESIEDE RIUNIONE COMITATO OPERATIVO

THE PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF TWO SENATORS

LUCANO, SALVINI: CONDOGLIANZE PER MORTE PADRE

CORONAVIRUS: SUPERATO QUELLA DELL’EPIDEMIA SARS DEL 2003

PROMOTING ACCOUNTABILITY FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSERS IN GUATEMALA

COOK AND MORK HONORED AS PNC ACHIEVERS STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE MONTH

(AGENPARL) – East Lansing (Michigan), ven 31 gennaio 2020

Michigan State Athletics and PNC Bank are partnering to recognize the PNC Achievers Student-Athletes of the Month. Throughout the season, deserving Spartan student-athletes will be recognized for displaying well-rounded achievement through leadership in the classroom, in the community and in competition.
 
The honorees for January are Mardrekia Cook, women’s basketball, and Nehemiah Mork, men’s swimming.

For the full story, visit msuspartans.com.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/cook-and-mork-honored-as-pnc-achievers-student-athletes-of-the-month/

