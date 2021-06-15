(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01082D, Paper

Yuyan Xu, Zhongkai Xie, Rui Yu, Min Chen, Deli Jiang

Photocatalytic CO2 reduction is a promising technology to resolve the greenhouse effect and energy crisis. In this work, Co(OH)2 nanoparticles decorated CdS nanowires (Co(OH)2/CdS) heterostructure photocatalyst was prepared via a…

