lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
CONTROLLING THE IMMOBILIZATION PROCESS OF AN OPTICAL ENHANCED PROTEIN MICROARRAY FOR HIGHLY REPRODUCIBLE IMMUNOASSAY.

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021

By virtue of the high throughput multiplex detection capability, superior read-out sensitivity, and tiny analyte consumption, optical-enhanced protein microarray assay has been developed as a promising diagnostic tool for various applications, ranging from the field of pharmacology to diagnostics. Although so far, the development of optical-enhanced protein microarray (OEPM) toward widespread commercial availability is mainly hampered by insufficient detection reproducibility. Here, we develop an OEPM platform with an order of magnitude optical enhancement induced by interference effect. High assay reproducibility of the OEPM is achieved by optimizing the protein immobilization schemes, linking to the surface energy of the substrate, surfactant-tuned wetting ability, and the washing and drying dynamics. As a result, smearing-free and uniform spot arrays with a coefficient of variation less than 7% can be achieved. Furthermore, we demonstrate the assay performance of the OEPM by detecting five biomarkers, showing an order of magnitude higher sensitivity, manyfold higher throughput, and ~10 times less analyte consumption than those of the commercial enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kit. Our results provide a new insight for improving the reproducibility of OEPMs toward practical and commercial diagnostic assays.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/XGcrPO3kwls/D0NR08407G

