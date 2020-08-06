giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Breaking News

LIBANO: PD, GOVERNO PROMUOVA MISSIONE PER AIUTI E RICOSTRUZIONE

43 PAESI RATIFICANO IL TRATTATO DI DIVIETO NUCLEARE DELLE NAZIONI UNITE

THE 53RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDING OF THE ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN…

THE 53RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDING OF THE ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN…

THE 53RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDING OF THE ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN…

THE UNITED STATES SANCTIONS NETWORK THREATENING THE SECURITY OF LIBYA

INCONTRO INFORMALE CON AMBASCIATORE REPUBBLICA D’ARMENIA

THE UNITED STATES SANCTIONS NETWORK THREATENING THE SECURITY OF LIBYA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH VIETNAMESE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER MINH

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH VIETNAMESE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER MINH

Agenparl

CONTROLLED MOLECULAR ARCHITECTURES IN MICROFLUIDIC IMMUNOSENSORS FOR DETECTING STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 06 agosto 2020

Detection of pathogenic microorganisms is essential for food quality control and diagnosis of various diseases, which is currently performed with high-cost, sophisticated methods. In this paper, we report on a low-cost detection method based on impedance spectroscopy to detect Staphylococcus aureus (S.aureus). The immunosensors were made with microfluidic devices made of interdigitated electrodes coated with layer-by-layer (LbL) films of chitosan and chondroitin sulfate, on which a layer of anti-S.aureus antibodies was adsorbed. The limit of detection was 2.83 CFU/mL with a limit of quantification of 9.42 CFU/mL for immunosensors with 10-bilayer LbL films. This level of sensitivity is sufficient to detect traces of bacteria that cause mastitis in milk, which we have confirmed by distinguishing milk samples containing various concentrations of S.aureus from pure milk and milk contaminated with Escherichia coli (E.coli) and Salmonella. Distinction of these samples was made possible by projecting the electrical impedance data with the interactive document mapping (IDMAP) technique. The high sensitivity and selectivity are attributed to the highly specific interaction with anti-S.aureus antibodies captured with polarization-modulated reflection absorption spectroscopy (PM-IRRAS), with adsorption on the antibodies explained with the Langmuir-Freundlich model. Since these immunosensors are stable for up to 25 days and detection measurements can be made within minutes, the methodology proposed is promising for monitoring S.aureus contamination in the food industry, hospitals, and in detecting bovine mastitis. Keywords: Immunosensor, Staphylococcus aureus, Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy, Information Visualization Techniques, Mastitis.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/O0UYSDz-G9Y/D0AN00714E

Post collegati

FILE NUMBER: 0952-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WQ9XWI

Redazione

A COMPUTATIONAL AND EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF THE FRAGMENTATION OF L-LEUCINE, L-ISOLEUCINE AND L-ALLO-ISOLEUCINE UNDER COLLISION-INDUCED DISSOCIATION TANDEM MASS SPECTROMETRY.

Redazione

CONTROLLED MOLECULAR ARCHITECTURES IN MICROFLUIDIC IMMUNOSENSORS FOR DETECTING STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS

Redazione

TELEMEDICINE: WHAT SHOULD THE POST- PANDEMIC REGULATORY AND PAYMENT LANDSCAPE LOOK LIKE?

Redazione

NEWS STORY: HMS ENTERPRISE TO DEPLOY TO PORT OF BEIRUT AS DEFENCE SECRETARY SETS OUT PACKAGE OF SUPPORT TO LEBANON

Redazione

APPRODA IN SALA ROSSA IL DIBATTITO SUL FUTURO DELL’AUTOMOTIVE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More