(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021
Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00375E, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00375E, Communication
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Menghan Li, Lin Li, Yixuan Fan, Le Huang, Dechao Geng, Wensheng Yang
2D metal oxides (2DMOs) has drawn intensive interests in the past few years owing to their rich surface chemistry and unique electronic structures. Striving for large-scale and high-quality novel 2DMOs…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
2D metal oxides (2DMOs) has drawn intensive interests in the past few years owing to their rich surface chemistry and unique electronic structures. Striving for large-scale and high-quality novel 2DMOs…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D1NA00375E