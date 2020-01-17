(AGENPARL) – London (united Kingdom), ven 17 gennaio 2020

Controlled drugs are drugs named in misuse of drugs legislation. Cannabis is a Class B controlled drug listed in Schedule 1 of the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001 and in the Misuse of Drugs Designation Order 2015.

If your company or organisation want to cultivate industrial hemp you need to apply for a controlled drugs domestic licence.

If you are a new or existing grower read our hemp factsheet for information on the licensing process for industrial hemp.

Licences for industrial hemp are generally valid for 3 growing seasons. The licence only allows for the industrial use of the seed and fibre, which are non-controlled parts of the hemp plant. The licence does not allow for the use of the flowers or leaves (‘green’ or controlled materials).

Before you apply

Read the industrial hemp application guidance to help you apply.

To apply, you first need to register as a customer on the controlled drugs licensing system. If your application is successful, you will receive a username and password. You do not need to register again each time you apply.

If you have forgotten your login details or need your password reset, email <a

You must make sure that each person named on the application form holds a valid Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check. The DBS check must be done by Security Watchdog. You can contact them on 01420 558 752 to apply for one. If you have a DBS check by another company, we cannot accept your certificate.

If you, or anyone named on the application, already has a DBS check in place for drug licensing purpose dated 3 years or older from Security Watchdog you will need to apply for a new DBS check.

If you have subscribed to the DBS update service, you should include this information in your licence application.

Friday 28 February >

Last date for new prospective growers of ‘industrial hemp’ for seed and/or fibre only to apply to register as a user of our drug licensing portal. If approved, you will be able to apply for a license.

Friday 27 March >

Last date for first-time or repeat growers of ‘industrial hemp’ for seed and/or fibre only to submit licence applications. This is so that we can try to reach an initial decision on applications by Thursday 7 May 2020. You must have completed enhanced DBS checks for each person named on the licence application before submission. The application must be limited to a purpose wholly covered by the hemp policy as set out in our grower factsheet.

If you apply to register or apply for a licence after these cut-off dates, we cannot guarantee processing times and we may have to reject your application or registration request.

If you apply to register on or after Friday 8 May, it is likely that we will reject your request without substantive consideration. This is because it would not be practical to consider an application and issue a licence for outdoor cultivation before you need to start sowing, and cultivation cannot take place without a licence.

Apply for an industrial hemp licence

Apply for an industrial hemp licence.

Fees

Our fees cover the costs of processing an application and are charged per licensing decision so different fee levels may apply. The fee levels are set out in the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2010. Read the full list of fees for controlled drugs licences.

After you apply

If your controlled drugs licence is approved, you will receive an email with instructions for payment. We will not issue your licence until the fee is paid. Once you have paid, the licence will be sent by post.

If you cancel your application

We consider how much to charge for cancellations case by case.

You may be charged any costs already owed, relating to administration, travel or accommodation arrangements, if:

you cancel a compliance visit more than 48 hours after it is confirmed

you request to change the time or date of a compliance visit more than 48 hours after it is confirmed

you cancel your application after you receive an outcome from us

We may also ask for our administrative costs to be paid within 10 working days. We can email you extra information about these costs.

Annual hemp grower statement

As a licensed industrial hemp grower, you must submit an annual hemp grower statement by 1 May each year.

Thefts and losses

You can report any theft or unaccounted losses of controlled drugs by email to <a using the thefts and losses form.

Licence no longer needed

If your company no longer needs a controlled drugs licence you will need to submit a controlled drugs licence return premises closure statement. Even if you continue to trade but no longer handle controlled drugs you will need to submit a statement.

Personal information

You can read details of how we handle your personal information.

