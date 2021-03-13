CONTROLLABLE SYNTHESIS OF SNS2 FLAKES AND MOS2/SNS2 HETEROSTRUCTURES BY CONFINED-SPACE CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 13 marzo 2021
CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00075F, Paper
Quangui Fu, Haoxin Mo, Kostya Ostrikov, Xiaofeng Gu, Haiyan Nan, Shaoqing Xiao
Two-dimensional (2D) group-IV metal dichalcogenides (GIVMDs) like chalcogenide tin disulfide (SnS2) have received widespread attention due to their diverse crystal structures, strong light absorption capacity and excellent photoelectric properties. However,…
