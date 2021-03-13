sabato, Marzo 13, 2021
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – CONVOCAZIONE DI UN UFFICIO DI PRESIDENZA – XVIII…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2131 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO DEL LAVORO E DELLE POLITICHE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELL’AUTORITà DI SISTEMA PORTUALE DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL COMMISSARIO STRAORDINARIO DELL’AUTORITà PORTUALE DEL PORTO…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2132 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2131 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2842 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

Agenparl

CONTROLLABLE SYNTHESIS OF SNS2 FLAKES AND MOS2/SNS2 HETEROSTRUCTURES BY CONFINED-SPACE CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 13 marzo 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00075F, Paper
Quangui Fu, Haoxin Mo, Kostya Ostrikov, Xiaofeng Gu, Haiyan Nan, Shaoqing Xiao
Two-dimensional (2D) group-IV metal dichalcogenides (GIVMDs) like chalcogenide tin disulfide (SnS2) have received widespread attention due to their diverse crystal structures, strong light absorption capacity and excellent photoelectric properties. However,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/DoAXeKvmhA4/D1CE00075F

Post collegati

CONTROLLABLE SYNTHESIS OF SNS2 FLAKES AND MOS2/SNS2 HETEROSTRUCTURES BY CONFINED-SPACE CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION

Redazione

CENTRO TRADUTTORI DELLA BOLOGNA CHILDREN’S BOOK FAIR: CONFERENZA INTERNAZIONALE MACHINE TRANSLATION AND HUMAN CREATIVITY

Redazione

SCUOLA ESTIVA DI TRADUZIONE “GINA MANERI E ANNA RUSCONI”

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N. 206 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PUBBLICAZIONE IN GAZZETTA UFFICIALE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – CONVOCAZIONE DI UN UFFICIO DI PRESIDENZA – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N. 241 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ESITO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More