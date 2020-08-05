mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA A SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE NELLA FESTA DELLA DEDICAZIONE DELLA BASILICA

RELAZIONE EMERGENZA COVID-19 E CICLO RIFIUTI: APPROVATA RISOLUZIONE IN AULA

SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER REMARKS TO THE MEDIA IN THE PRESS BRIEFING…

VIETNAM : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS (JUNE 10–14, 2019)

DL PROROGA, CARNEVALI ( PD): PROROGA PER CORSISTI IN MMG AIUTO PER…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER DIAB

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER DIAB

IN ARGENTINA IL 13 SETTEMBRE, LA COLLETTA SOLIDALE “MáS POR MENOS”

COMUNICATO: INCONTRO DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA COMMISSIONE AFFARI ESTERI E COMUNITARI, PIERO FASSINO,…

PROPOSTA DI NOMINA PRESIDENTE ENEA: ESPRESSO PARERE IN 10A COMMISSIONE

Agenparl

CONTROLLABLE SYNTHESIS OF RARE EARTH(GD3+,TM3+) DOPED PRUSSIAN BLUE FOR MULTIMODE IMAGING GUIDED SYNERGISTIC TREATMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 05 agosto 2020

Gd3+ and Tm3+ doped Prussian blue (Gd/Tm-PB) with high uniformity and dispersibility were synthesized by a facile solvothermal method. The conditions of synthesis for Gd/Tm-PB were explored. Through the regulation the ratio of Gd3+/Tm3+, the Gd/Tm-PB particles with the optimal size (about 300 nm), best fluorescence and photothermal effect were obtained. On basis of the optimal Gd/Tm-PBA, further coated by polydopamine (PDA) functionalized metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a multifunctional platform Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8@PDA for cancer diagnosis and treatment was established. Doxorubicin (DOX) was selected as drug model and the drug loading of Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8/PDA was found to be 81%. Cytotoxicity indicated that Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8/PDA were highly biocompatible. The DOX release in different pH value and GSH concentration revealed an excellent pH/GSH-triggered drug release. Through the combination of the near infrared photothermal performance of Gd/Tm-PBA, chemo-photothermal therapy can be achieved to further improve the anti-cancer efficiency. In addition, the Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8/PDA nanoparticles can be tracked by fluorescence imaging(FOI) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) . Cell FOI and in vivo MRI experiments showed that the potential application of Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8/PDA in dual mode imaging guided therapy. In vivo antitumor experiments demonstrated the higher anticancer efficacy of Gd/Tm-PBA@Zn-MOFs@PDA by combined effect of chemo-photothermal therapy. This work provides new strategy for the nano-drug carrier in the direction of integrated diagnosis and treatment.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/0fZcSZ4nss4/D0DT02152K

Post collegati

CONTROLLABLE SYNTHESIS OF RARE EARTH(GD3+,TM3+) DOPED PRUSSIAN BLUE FOR MULTIMODE IMAGING GUIDED SYNERGISTIC TREATMENT

Redazione

FREIGHT VOLUMES SHOW SIGNS OF RECOVERY

Redazione

CATHODIC NH4+ LEACHING OF NITROGEN IMPURITIES IN COMO THIN-FILM ELECTRODES IN AQUEOUS ACIDIC SOLUTIONS

Redazione

B-332246, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY CHANGES; PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—REQUIREMENTS—PROMISSORY NOTES, AUTHORIZATIONS, AFFILIATION, AND ELIGIBILITY, JUNE 12, 2020

Redazione

B-332239, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY CHANGES; PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—ELIGIBILITY OF CERTAIN ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES, JUNE 09, 2020

Redazione

B-332238, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM TEMPORARY CHANGES; PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM—TREATMENT OF ENTITIES WITH FOREIGN AFFILIATES, JUNE 09, 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More