CONTROLLABLE SYNTHESIS OF RARE EARTH(GD3+,TM3+) DOPED PRUSSIAN BLUE FOR MULTIMODE IMAGING GUIDED SYNERGISTIC TREATMENT

Gd3+ and Tm3+ doped Prussian blue (Gd/Tm-PB) with high uniformity and dispersibility were synthesized by a facile solvothermal method. The conditions of synthesis for Gd/Tm-PB were explored. Through the regulation the ratio of Gd3+/Tm3+, the Gd/Tm-PB particles with the optimal size (about 300 nm), best fluorescence and photothermal effect were obtained. On basis of the optimal Gd/Tm-PBA, further coated by polydopamine (PDA) functionalized metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a multifunctional platform Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8@PDA for cancer diagnosis and treatment was established. Doxorubicin (DOX) was selected as drug model and the drug loading of Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8/PDA was found to be 81%. Cytotoxicity indicated that Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8/PDA were highly biocompatible. The DOX release in different pH value and GSH concentration revealed an excellent pH/GSH-triggered drug release. Through the combination of the near infrared photothermal performance of Gd/Tm-PBA, chemo-photothermal therapy can be achieved to further improve the anti-cancer efficiency. In addition, the Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8/PDA nanoparticles can be tracked by fluorescence imaging(FOI) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) . Cell FOI and in vivo MRI experiments showed that the potential application of Gd/Tm-PB@ZIF-8/PDA in dual mode imaging guided therapy. In vivo antitumor experiments demonstrated the higher anticancer efficacy of Gd/Tm-PBA@Zn-MOFs@PDA by combined effect of chemo-photothermal therapy. This work provides new strategy for the nano-drug carrier in the direction of integrated diagnosis and treatment.