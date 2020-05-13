mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
CONTRIBUTE YOUR PANDEMIC EXPERIENCE TO OSU ARCHIVES PROJECT

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University community members are invited to document and share their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a project created by the university’s Special Collections and Archives Research Center.

Those interested in being part of the COVID-19 archival collection are asked to submit text documents or digital images to a website created by SCARC, part of Oregon State University Libraries and Press.  Center staff will also be collecting oral history interviews with those wishing to share a more personal account of this unique time in history. Similar projects are happening at other universities.

Anyone with connections to OSU is welcome to participate. This includes OSU alumni, staff and faculty, students, and community members in Bend, Corvallis and Newport, as well as siblings, parents, partners, and others connected through OSU programs like the Extension Service.

The center will use submitted materials to build a collection for research and exhibitions, which will be preserved in perpetuity in accordance with the center’s standard policies and procedures., Materials will be organized according to accepted archival principles and potentially placed online as part of a digital collection or digital exhibit.

The project, which is set to continue through 2021, seeks to collect thoughts, images and other artifacts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and aftermath.  


For more information about the SCARC COVID Collecting Project, visit the project website  at https://guides.library.oregonstate.edu/COVIDCollecting or contact project coordinator Anna Dvorak at <a

Fonte/Source: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/contribute-your-pandemic-experience-osu-archives-project

