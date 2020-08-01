domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 01 agosto 2020

The Big Slough Channel Restoration project delivery team (PDT) members are feeling pretty good because they’ve reached the significant Contract Award milestone on their project. They awarded the contract to Polk & Associates, LLC.

Work on the $331,221 project includes Highway 139 bridge channel restoration and armoring the channel with riprap to reduce erosion. The project helps ensure the integrity of the Highway 139 bridge that serves communities in the Clay County, Arkansas region.

The St. Francis Drainage District is our much appreciated local partner on this project.

Members of the PDT are Vickie Watson (project manager), Jeff Gafford (technical Lead & civil design), John Hudson (geotechnical), Ashley Evan (hydraulics), Mark Smith (environmental), Conrad Stacks (cost engineering & storm water), Brian Johnson (real estate), Joshua Bright (regulatory), Steven Austin (contracting officer) and Sequoria Wilson (contracting specialist).

CONGRATULATIONS, Team!

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2297091/contract-awarded-for-big-slough-channel-restoration-project/

