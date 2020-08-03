Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the start of construction on the new St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine in New York City. The original Church, located in Lower Manhattan, was destroyed on 9/11. The project resumes under the leadership of the Friends of St. Nicholas board in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“The start of construction on the new St. Nicholas Church echoes the overarching message of these challenging times: We are going to build back the way we built back from 9/11, and it will be better and stronger with more solidarity and more faith and more spirit of community than ever before,” Governor Cuomo said. “This St. Nicholas is going to be more splendid and more inviting than the St. Nicholas that was here before. We have gone through difficult times together, but we rise from the ashes and we rise stronger than ever before. That’s what this St. Nicholas will stand for. It is a powerful message to all New Yorkers and all Americans.”