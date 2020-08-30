CONTINUED DELAY IN THE RELEASE OF QLFS QUARTER 2 2020 RESULTS

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AFRICA, dom 30 agosto 2020

On 07 August 2020, Stats SA published a media release regarding a delay in the release of the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the 2nd quarter of 2020. Stats SA regrets to inform users that, due to additional data confrontation and analysis that needs to be done, there will be a further delay in the release of the results.

Stats SA acknowledges the importance of this dataset, particularly in light of the impact of COVID-19 on employment. It is for this reason that we are taking particular care to ensure that the data that we release meets international standards. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this delay is causing to the QLFS data users.

Fonte/Source: http://www.statssa.gov.za/?p=13580