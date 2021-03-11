giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
CONTEC SELECTS SAFRAN LEGION 400 ANTENNA FOR ITS INTERNATIONAL SATELLITE GROUND STATION NETWORK

(AGENPARL) – PARIS (FRANCE), gio 11 marzo 2021 Safran Data Systems has signed a contract with Contec, a Korean company operating in the “New Space” environment, which is developing an international network of satellite tracking ground stations.

Les Ulis, France, March 11, 2021 

 

Contec selects a combination of Safran Data Systems’ compact LEGION 400 antennas, 4 meters in diameter, and the highly miniaturized Satcore DirecT modems. This gives the company a state-of-the-art ground infrastructure to place it at the high end of the Ground Segment-as-a-Service (GSaaS) market, while keeping user costs affordable. 

“With this initial contract, Contec will be able to quickly provide global services,” said Dr. Sunghee Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Contec. “Our systems will initially be deployed in South Korea, Alaska and Northern Europe, then expanded to include South America and the Middle East.”  

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.safran-group.com/node/35494?utm_source=rss

