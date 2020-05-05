(AGENPARL) – NEUCHâTEL (SWITZERLAND), mar 05 maggio 2020

Consumer sentiment in Switzerland is at a historic low. The coronavirus is dampening expectations regarding general economic development and unemployment. Respondents are also getting ready for tough times in terms of their own financial situation.



Download press release

Consumer sentiment: poor prospects for the economy and labour market

(PDF, 3 pages, 268 kB)

Other languages

Associated documents

Consumer Confidence: Results of the April 2020 Survey

Fonte/Source: https://www.bfs.admin.ch/content/bfs/en/home/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.assetdetail.12827030.html