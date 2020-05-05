martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
Breaking News

KAROL WOJTYLA, I 100 ANNI SPIEGATI AI RAGAZZI CHE NON L’HANNO CONOSCIUTO

CORTE TEDESCA, LEGA: SENTENZA EVIDENZIA SUBALTERNITà GOVERNO ITALIANO

IL PAPA PREGA PER LE VITTIME DELLA PANDEMIA: DIO LE ACCOLGA NELLA…

CORONAVIRUS, LA CINA HA INFORMATO L’OMS SULLA GRAVITA’ DELL’EPIDEMIA?

COMMUNICATION AND VISIBILITY OF THE EUROPEAN UNION IN KENYA – EUROPEAID/140770/DH/SER/KE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 446-2BIS – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DEL MINISTRO PER GLI AFFARI EUROPEI,…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 446-5BIS – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL CAPO DIPARTIMENTO PER LE LIBERTà CIVILI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 159 DEFINITIVO –…

Agenparl

CONSUMER SENTIMENT: POOR PROSPECTS FOR THE ECONOMY AND LABOUR MARKET

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEUCHâTEL (SWITZERLAND), mar 05 maggio 2020

Consumer sentiment in Switzerland is at a historic low. The coronavirus is dampening expectations regarding general economic development and unemployment. Respondents are also getting ready for tough times in terms of their own financial situation.

Download press release

Consumer sentiment: poor prospects for the economy and labour market
(PDF, 3 pages, 268 kB)

Other languages

Associated documents

Consumer Confidence: Results of the April 2020 Survey

Fonte/Source: https://www.bfs.admin.ch/content/bfs/en/home/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.assetdetail.12827030.html

Post collegati

PERSONALE ATA – BANDI CONCORSO SOLI TITOLI PROFILI AREA A E B

Redazione

CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES A PROGRESSIVE RESUMPTION OF MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS

Redazione

DECISIVE ACTION BY PALASZCZUK GOVERNMENT PROTECTS MORE QUEENSLAND JOBS

Redazione

CONSUMER SENTIMENT: POOR PROSPECTS FOR THE ECONOMY AND LABOUR MARKET

Redazione

NATIONAL RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY – COMMUNITY BENEFIT PROGRAM APPLICATIONS OPEN

Redazione

RICEVIMENTO STUDENTI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More