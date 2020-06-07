CONSUMER SENTIMENT IS EVOLVING AS COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD BEGIN TO REOPEN

Optimism and spending intent

Countries with greater optimism often have higher spending expectations. Several countries with higher levels of optimism, including Indonesia, Nigeria, China, the Dominican Republic, and Saudi Arabia, show a net increase in expected spending in the next two weeks.

Countries with slightly lower optimism, such as Colombia, Chile, Belgium, Brazil, France, Poland, and Portugal, still have more consumers who expect to increase spending.

Most remaining countries have low optimism and expect to decrease spending, with Korea, South Africa, and Mexico exhibiting relatively low optimism and substantially negative net spending intent.

In contrast, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Peru are relatively more optimistic but still have slightly more consumers who intend to decrease spending than increase spending.



Global surveys of consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis



Category spending

Intent to spend more on essentials continues across countries, while spending on discretionary categories has pockets of optimism. Across countries, consumers intend to spend more on groceries, with many countries showing positive spending intent for at-home entertainment. Consumers across several countries plan to spend more on household supplies and personal-care products.

In China and South Korea, a wider set of categories have positive spending intent, including food takeout and delivery, snacks, skin care and makeup, non-food child products, fitness and wellness, and gasoline.

European consumers also increasingly care about responsible, no-frills spending, with more importance placed on brands’ broader purpose. We hope to explore this in other countries in the next survey.

3. Consumers are shifting to online and digital solutions as well as reduced-contact channels to get goods and services.