“CONSUMER PROTECTION” STOPPED TRADING 3 TYPES OF HAND STERILIZERS

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 19 aprile 2020

His Excellency Dr. Saeed bin Khamis Al-Kaabi, Director of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection, issued today decision No. (109/2020) stated in its first article to stop three sanitizers types, which are Pure jel, Delet, and hand Sanitizer..

This decision is due to the lack of conformity of hand sanitizers products with the health and safety standards and conditions. The authority, in coordination with the competent authorities and local laboratories, verifies the quality and safety of the products available in the markets by collecting samples and testing them, and the authority carries out immediate and continuous follow-up to all similar decisions issued in other countries to prevent the entry of these products and bring them to local markets.

The suspension of (Pure jel) hand sanitizer product came because it contains a high percentage of methanol. In addition to containing a low percentage and less than the allowed limit of both ethanol and isopropanol. Meanwhile, (Hand Sanitizer) product was stopped because it contains a high percentage of methanol. Whereas the suspension of (Delet) product was due to the presence of methanol and a low percentage which is less than the allowed limit of isopropanol. Note that the three suspended sterilizers are produced in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The decision referred to in the second article also obligated the provider to withdraw the quantities of the products mentioned in the first article from all markets in the Sultanate in order to preserve public health.

And Article 3 states without prejudice to the penal sanctions stipulated in the aforementioned consumer protection law, whoever violates the provisions of this decision shall be punished with an administrative fine of no less than (50) fifty Omani riyals, and no more than (1,000) one thousand Omani riyals, and the penalty is doubled in the event of the repetition of the violation.

In the event that this violation continues, an administrative fine of 50 (50) Omani riyals is imposed for each day the violation continues, with a total of no more than (2000) two thousand Omani riyals, and the fourth article requires those concerned to implement this decision from the date of its issuance.

In the interest of the consumer’s right to whatever guarantees his health and safety when obtaining any goods or receiving any service, and not to harm him during his regular use of this commodity or service, the authority calls for attention and non-purchase of these products that have been suspended from circulation, not to use these sanitizers, return the product to the market from which it was purchased and the money back. The authority also assures consumers that the examination is still ongoing for the rest of the sanitizers available in the market and follow up on all developments in this framework in order to ensure the safety and health of the consumer. The Authority also calls upon all suppliers not to take advantage of the need for these sanitizers, either by manipulating with their prices or their quality and check the quality of goods before they are brought to the local markets in order to avoid any legal penalties. The Authority commends the cooperation of consumers with the Authority and their support for its cadres who play their roles day and night in all commercial centers in the various governorates of the Sultanate.





Fonte/Source: http://www.pacp.gov.om/Media-Centre/News/Consumer-Protection-stopped-trading-3-types-of-han.aspx?feed=news