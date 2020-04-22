mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
CONSUMER PROTECTION IN AL RUSTAQ DEALT WITH MORE THAN 100 REPORTS AND 23 VIOLATIONS

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), mer 22 aprile 2020

The Consumer Protection Department in Al Rustaq has received approximately 101 reports since the beginning of Corona Covid 19 pandemic in the Sultanate. It also issued 23 violations, most of which focusing on the increase of prices of food, sanitizers and masks, and necessary measures have been taken.

 

 

The authority has intensified its inspection efforts to monitor markets and commercial centers to ensure the availability of the necessary goods and services for the consumer, and to address any exploitation that may occur to consumers during this critical period. Morning and evening action teams were formed to comb markets during two periods, and to verify reports received over the authority’s hot line or its accounts on social networks. In addition to following up the implementation of the decisions issued by the authority and the commitment of the providers thereof.

Salim bin Mohammed Al-Abri, Director of the Department, confirmed that since the onset of Corona virus (Covid 19), integrated workplans were developed in the central administration of the authority and all its departments in the governorates to follow up the prices through the database in the departments for most of the goods available in the commercial centers to limit the exploitation conditions to increase the prices of goods. As many violations related to raising the price have already been monitored in the various governorates of the Sultanate, and legal measures have been taken in this regard.

Fonte/Source: http://www.pacp.gov.om/Media-Centre/News/Consumer-protection-in-Al-Rustaq-dealt-with-more-t.aspx?feed=news

