(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, mer 09 giugno 2021 In May 2021, the national consumer price index, calculated by STATEC, recorded an increase of 0.3% compared to the previous month. The prices of petroleum products increase by 2.2% on a monthly basis, and the prices of goods and services excluding petroleum products by 0.2%.

Fonte/Source: http://www.statistiques.public.lu/en/news/economy-finance/prices/2021/06/20210609/index.html?from=rss