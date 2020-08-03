lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
CONSUMER PRICES FELL BY 0.2% IN JULY

(AGENPARL) – NEUCHâTEL (SWITZERLAND), lun 03 agosto 2020

03.08.2020 – The consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.2% in July 2020 compared with the previous month, reaching 101.2 points (December 2015 = 100). Inflation was –0.9% compared with the same month of the previ-ous year. These are the results of the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The decrease of 0.2% compared with the previous month can be explained by several factors including falling prices for clothing and footwear due to seasonal sales. The prices of mobile communication also declined, along with the prices for melons and grapes (“other fruits“). In contrast, prices for international package holidays and air transport increased.

Swiss Consumer Price Index in July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.bfs.admin.ch/content/bfs/en/home/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.assetdetail.13787014.html

