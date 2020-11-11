mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
Breaking News

LITHUANIA SENT A DIPLOMATIC NOTE TO BELARUS OVER THE SITUATION AT THE…

KONINGIN MáXIMA HOUDT VIRTUELE OPENINGSTOESPRAAK BIJ ASEAN WOMEN LEADERS’ SUMMIT

RICORSO AI TEST E AL TRACCIAMENTO PER IL CONTENIMENTO DELLA PANDEMIA DI…

INTERVENTI URGENTI DI RIPRISTINO DELLA FUNZIONALITà DELL’IMPIANTO FUNIVIARIO DI SAVONA

TERRORISMO, SALVINI: LAMORGESE AGGRAPPATA ALLA POLTRONA, MA DOPO I FATTI DI NIZZA…

FRANCESCO: IL CRISTIANO CHE PREGA NON TEME NULLA

RAPPORTO MCCARRICK, IL PAPA: “VICINANZA ALLE VITTIME”

ATTUAZIONE DEL PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA

IL VOLO DA DIPORTO O SPORTIVO E IL VOLO TURISTICO

UTILIZZO DEI FONDI STRUTTURALI E D’INVESTIMENTO EUROPEI

Agenparl

CONSULTATION OUTCOME: CONSULTATION ON NEW STATUTORY GUIDANCE FOR CONDITION F1

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – COVENTRY, UK mer 11 novembre 2020

Published 20 February 2020

Last updated 11 November 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 11 November 2020

    Consultation decision and analysis of responses published.

  2. 25 September 2020

    Page updated and now states that the changes to Condition F1 will now take effect on 18 January 2020. The Consultation on new statutory guidance for Condition F1 document has also been updated to show when these changes will take effect.

  3. 29 June 2020

    Updated the consultation closing date.

  4. 20 February 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/consultation-on-new-statutory-guidance-for-condition-f1

Post collegati

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: BOVINE TB IN GREAT BRITAIN STATISTICS USER SURVEY 2020 RESPONSES

Redazione

OFFICIAL STATISTICS: HISTORICAL STATISTICS NOTICES ON THE INCIDENCE OF TUBERCULOSIS (TB) IN CATTLE IN GREAT BRITAIN, 2020 – MONTHLY

Redazione

STATISTICAL DATA SET: TUBERCULOSIS (TB) IN CATTLE IN GREAT BRITAIN

Redazione

CONSULTATION OUTCOME: CONSULTATION ON NEW STATUTORY GUIDANCE FOR CONDITION F1

Redazione

MULTI-STAKEHOLDER WEBINAR TO SUPPORT IMPLEMENTATION OF ARTICLE 117 OF THE MDR 2017/745 ON DRUG-DEVICE COMBINATIONS, VIRTUAL EVENT, FROM 27/11/2020 TO 27/11/2020

Redazione

LITHUANIA SENT A DIPLOMATIC NOTE TO BELARUS OVER THE SITUATION AT THE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More