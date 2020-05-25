lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
CONSULTATION FORUM FOR SUSTAINABLE ENERGY IN THE DEFENCE AND SECURITY SECTOR

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 25 maggio 2020

Start date : 23/06/2020

End date : 24/06/2020

Where: 

Zagreb, Croatia

Presidency of the Council of the EU,

Energy, environment and climate, Enlargement, external relations and trade, Justice and citizens’ rights,

  • Events/Conf/Fairs

The conference of the Consultation forum for sustainable energy in the defence and security Sector aims at bringing together experts from the defence and energy sectors in order to exchange information and best practices for improving energy management, energy efficiency, the use of renewable energy sources, as well as enhancing the protection and resilience of critical infrastructures related to defence energy.

The Consultation forum for sustainable energy in the defence and security sector (CF SEDSS) has been established for the purpose of further improvement of energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy sources in the field of defence. The consultation forum is currently in the third phase and refers to the implementation of the EU legal framework for energy.

The forum is also assisting Member States in their work to ensure the resilience of critical energy infrastructure to various threats.

More information on the event

Fonte/Source: https://europa.eu/newsroom/events/consultation-forum-sustainable-energy-defence-and-security-sector_en

