CONSTRUCTION SECTOR REQUEST TO THE EUROPEAN RECOVERY FUND FOR COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 01 maggio 2020

On 30 April 2020, the construction sector launched a joint declaration requesting the European recovery fund for COVID-19. In the statement, the sector stressed that the European Recovery Fund should include construction as one of the key industrial ecosystems with an amount of at least €320B of dedicated budget. This amount aims not only at compensating the losses in private and public spending in order to bring them back to the pre-crisis levels, but also at triggering the multiplier effect that construction is having on the whole economy.

