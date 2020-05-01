venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
CONSTRUCTION SECTOR REQUEST TO THE EUROPEAN RECOVERY FUND FOR COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 01 maggio 2020

On 30 April 2020, the construction sector launched a joint declaration requesting the European recovery fund for COVID-19. In the statement, the sector stressed that the European Recovery Fund should include construction as one of the key industrial ecosystems with an amount of at least €320B of dedicated budget. This amount aims not only at compensating the losses in private and public spending in order to bring them back to the pre-crisis levels, but also at triggering the multiplier effect that construction is having on the whole economy.

Fonte/Source: http://cerameunie.eu/topics/construction-sustainability/construction/construction-sector-request-to-the-european-recovery-fund-for-covid-19/

