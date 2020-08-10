CONSTRUCTION OUTPUT PRICE INDEX 2ND QUARTER 2020

(AGENPARL) – WIEN (AUSTRIA), lun 10 agosto 2020

Press release: 12.298-138/20

Vienna, 2020-08-10

– The construction output price index for the entire building construction

and civil engineering sector (base year 2015) reached 112.3 index points

in the second quarter of 2020, according to calculations by Statistics

Austria. This represents a growth of 2.6% over the second quarter of

2019. In comparison to the first quarter of 2020, the construction output

price index increased by 0.7%.

The construction output price index of building construction

changed to 115.7 index points for the second quarter of 2020 (+3.1%

in annual comparison), and the index of civil engineering increased

by 1.9% (108.0 index points) in the same reference period.

For more detailed information please refer to the German

version.

