CONSTRUCTION OUTPUT PRICE INDEX 2ND QUARTER 2020

(AGENPARL) – WIEN (AUSTRIA), lun 10 agosto 2020

Press release: 12.298-138/20

Vienna, 2020-08-10
– The construction output price index for the entire building construction
and civil engineering sector (base year 2015) reached 112.3 index points
in the second quarter of 2020, according to calculations by Statistics
Austria. This represents a growth of 2.6% over the second quarter of
2019. In comparison to the first quarter of 2020, the construction output
price index increased by 0.7%.

The construction output price index of building construction
changed to 115.7 index points for the second quarter of 2020 (+3.1%
in annual comparison), and the index of civil engineering increased
by 1.9% (108.0 index points) in the same reference period.

For more detailed information please refer to the German
version.

Fonte/Source: http://www.statistik.at/web_en/press/124074.html

