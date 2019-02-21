21 Febbraio 2019
Construction of ultrathin MnO2 decorated graphene/carbon nanotube nanocomposites as efficient sulfur hosts for high-performance lithium–sulfur batteries

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 21 febbraio 2019

RSC Adv., 2019, 9,
DOI: 10.1039/C9RA00292H, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Nan Wang, Sikan Peng, Xiang Chen, Jixian Wang, Chen Wang, Xin Qi, Shenglong Dai, Shaojiu Yan
Ultrathin MnO2 nanosheets and nano size sulfur particles distributed uniformly on the surface of G/CNT hybrids, which exhibit high rate performance and long-term cycling performance.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/_mcgrOecZ9c/C9RA00292H

