RSC Adv., 2019, 9,
DOI: 10.1039/C9RA00292H, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Nan Wang, Sikan Peng, Xiang Chen, Jixian Wang, Chen Wang, Xin Qi, Shenglong Dai, Shaojiu Yan
Ultrathin MnO2 nanosheets and nano size sulfur particles distributed uniformly on the surface of G/CNT hybrids, which exhibit high rate performance and long-term cycling performance.
