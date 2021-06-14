(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01205C, Paper

Yu Qiao, Na Lv, Dong Li, Hongji Li, Xiangxin Xue, Wei Jiang, Zhanlin Xu, Guangbo Che

A novel hollow HKUST-1 shell was successfully synthesized by in-situ growth technology and used as an adsorbent for the removal of nitrobenzene from aqueous solution.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/zeAv57zp7wY/D1DT01205C