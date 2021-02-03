CONSTRUCTION OF ENHANCED SELF-PLASTICIZED PVC VIA GRAFTING WITH A BIO-DERIVED MANNICH BASE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05714B, Paper

Mei Wang, Xianghai Kong, Xianghai Song, Yunliang Chen, Quan Bu

Self-plasticized PVC materials (PVC-ML-g) were successfully prepared via grafting with a lauraldehyde-derived Mannich base and presented improved thermal stability and outstanding anti-migration ability.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/6cvk2GDEoeY/D0NJ05714B