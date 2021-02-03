CONSTRUCTION OF ENHANCED SELF-PLASTICIZED PVC VIA GRAFTING WITH A BIO-DERIVED MANNICH BASE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05714B, Paper
Mei Wang, Xianghai Kong, Xianghai Song, Yunliang Chen, Quan Bu
Self-plasticized PVC materials (PVC-ML-g) were successfully prepared via grafting with a lauraldehyde-derived Mannich base and presented improved thermal stability and outstanding anti-migration ability.
