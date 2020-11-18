mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
CONSTRUCTION OF BUILDINGS INDICES, CIVIL ENGINEERING INDICES AND MISCELLANEOUS INDICES FOR CONSTRUCTION IN AUGUST 2020

(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, mer 18 novembre 2020

Definition

The Construction of buildings indices, Civil engineering indices, the Miscellaneous
indices for construction and the index for updating material assets in construction
are producer cost indices of different activities in the construction sector, mainly
used for escalating contracts.

Calculation method

The Construction of Buildings indices and Civil engineering indices are costs indices
of different activities in the construction sector, compiled from six items in an
analytical accounting process similar to the “KLEMST” approach used by economists
in relation to productivity (where K = capital for “assets”, L = labour, E = energy,
M = materials, S = services for “miscellaneous costs”, T = transport). Each item is
made up of basic indices issued from public statistics.

Uses

Businesses and local authorities can use these official indices published in the Journal
Officiel for construction work bids, by selecting the activity that is closest to
the subject of their bid. In contracts signed before the publication of the indices
in the Journal Officiel of 16 January 2015 the former series have to be used until
September 2014 inclusively, and, since October 2014 inclusively, the stopped series
can be extended by multiplying the corresponding series by the connecting coefficient.
The result is to be rounded off to one decimal place.

Next issue: 16 December 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/4931091

