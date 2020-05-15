venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
Breaking News

FASE2, ACCORDO STATO-REGIONI, DAL 18 SI RIPARTE

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #47

IL PAPA: NELLE FAMIGLIE CRESCA L’AMORE, IL RISPETTO E LA LIBERTà

LIBIA: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO DI MAIO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE MODALITà PER AFFRONTARE LA MANCANZA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL GARANTE PER LA PROTEZIONE DEI DATI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DELLA DOTT.SSA LAURA ARIA, DIRETTORE GENERALE PER…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DELL’AMMINISTRATORE DELEGATO DI TRENITALIA S.P.A., INTERVENUTO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INFORMATIVA DEL MINISTRO PER LE POLITICHE GIOVANILI E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DEL MINISTRO DELLA DIFESA, INTERVENUTO IN…

Agenparl

CONSTRUCTION COSTS INDEX APRIL 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WIEN (AUSTRIA), ven 15 maggio 2020

Press release: 12.240-080/20

Vienna, 2020-05-15
– The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction
of residential buildings reached 108.6 index points in April 2020,
according to Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 0.6%
over April 2019. Compared to March 2020, the index decreased by 0.1%.

The index for road construction
declined to 106.4 index points (-1.7% in annual comparison), the index
for bridge construction sunk to 107.2 points
(-1.6% compared to April 2019), and the index for sanitary
engineering stood at 107.5 points (+0.2% in annual comparison).

For more detailed information please refer to the German
version.

Fonte/Source: http://www.statistik.at/web_en/press/123091.html

Post collegati

CONSTRUCTION COSTS INDEX APRIL 2020

Redazione

15.05.2020 GDP PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE – 1ST QUARTER OF 2020

Redazione

UNICREDIT INTERNATIONAL TALKS “STRUMENTI E STRATEGIE PER LA RIPRESA” – FOCUS SU ROMANIA E BULGARIA – 19 MAGGIO 2020

Redazione

MECHANISTIC GUIDELINES IN NONREDUCTIVE CONVERSION OF CO2: THE CASE OF CYCLIC CARBONATES

Redazione

RCL STEERS THROUGH CORONAVIRUS TO RETURN TO PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER

Redazione

FALL IN BUSINESS START-UPS IN APRIL 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More