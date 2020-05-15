CONSTRUCTION COSTS INDEX APRIL 2020

(AGENPARL) – WIEN (AUSTRIA), ven 15 maggio 2020

Press release: 12.240-080/20

Vienna, 2020-05-15

– The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction

of residential buildings reached 108.6 index points in April 2020,

according to Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 0.6%

over April 2019. Compared to March 2020, the index decreased by 0.1%.

The index for road construction

declined to 106.4 index points (-1.7% in annual comparison), the index

for bridge construction sunk to 107.2 points

(-1.6% compared to April 2019), and the index for sanitary

engineering stood at 107.5 points (+0.2% in annual comparison).

For more detailed information please refer to the German

version.

© STATISTICS AUSTRIA,

Last Changed 15.05.2020

Fonte/Source: http://www.statistik.at/web_en/press/123091.html