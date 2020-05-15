CONSTRUCTION COSTS INDEX APRIL 2020

(AGENPARL) – WIEN (AUSTRIA), ven 15 maggio 2020
Press release: 12.240-080/20
Vienna, 2020-05-15
– The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction
of residential buildings reached 108.6 index points in April 2020,
according to Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 0.6%
over April 2019. Compared to March 2020, the index decreased by 0.1%.
The index for road construction
declined to 106.4 index points (-1.7% in annual comparison), the index
for bridge construction sunk to 107.2 points
(-1.6% compared to April 2019), and the index for sanitary
engineering stood at 107.5 points (+0.2% in annual comparison).
Fonte/Source: http://www.statistik.at/web_en/press/123091.html