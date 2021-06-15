(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), mar 15 giugno 2021 The Construction Cost Index for multi-dwelling buildings rose by 0.3 percent between April and May 2021. The annual rate of change in construction costs was 7.2 percent in May.

