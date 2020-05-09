sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
CONSTRUCTION AND APPLICATION OF NONENZYMATIC ASCORBIC ACID SENSOR BASED ON NIO1.0/POLYANILINE3.0 HYBRID

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 09 maggio 2020

NiO1.0/PANI3.0 was prepared by in-situ polymerization method in one-pot and applied in detection of ascorbic acid (AA). Cyclic voltammetry (CV) and Differential pulse voltammetry (DPV) were used to optimize the modified electrodes with different composite materials. The linear relationship between peak oxidation current and the square root of scan rate indicates that the redox reaction on the NiO1.0/PANI3.0 modified electrode was controlled by concentration diffusion. The linear equation between peak current and AA concentration is I (A) = 2.679 + 0.2093 C (M) and the correlation coefficient is 0.997. The sensitivity was 2990 A mM-1 cm-2, and the limit of detection (LOD) was 12.85 M. The results are comparable with reported electrode materials. Moreover, the tests of EIS, CVs, DPV, i-t curves revealed that the as-prepared NiO1.0/PANI3.0 modified electrode had low impedance, a good reproducibility and repeatability, high stability, and strong anti-interference ability in AA detection. In addition, the constructed AA sensor was successfully detected real samples such as orange juice, lemon, and bread, the percentage recovery varied from 97.95 to 104.93% (n = 5). Therefore, the low cost NiO1.0/PANI3.0 sensor with simple preparation has great prospects for development in food monitoring, health care and other industries.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/h-_CBbkPDj8/D0NJ00696C

