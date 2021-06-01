(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 01 giugno 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1SC01806J, Perspective

Open Access Open Access

Zhijie Wang, Yanyan Wang, Chao Wu, Wei Kong Pang, Jianfeng Mao, Zaiping Guo

Traditional Li ion batteries based on intercalation-type anodes have been approaching their theoretical limitations in energy density. Replacing the traditional anode with metallic Li has been regarded as the ultimate…

