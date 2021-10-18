(AGENPARL) – lun 18 ottobre 2021 Regulating innovation in the nancial system
to power a resilient recovery:
October 2021
Palazzo Spada, Rome
We wish to thank the Council of State
for their kindness in hosting the event
The Covid pandemic has been a turning point for humanity. It brought the world to a
standstill and highlighted the challenges we all face as members of the same species
PROPOSAL CONSOB G20 SESSION
THE EVENT WILL HYBRID COMBINING IN PERSON PARTICIPATION HOSTED IN OFFICIAL PREMISES AND ONLINE.
REGISTRATION
Registration and welcome coee
WELCOME
Filippo Patroni Gri
President, Italian Council of State
OPENING SESSION
Opening remarks
Paolo Savona
, Chairman CONSOB
SESSION I
THE ROLE OF THE “EXPERIMENTAL REGULATOR”
IN BUILDING AN ENABLING ECOSYSTEM
Chair:
Francesca Medda
(CONSOB)
G20 STREAM: DIGITAL FINANCIAL INCLUSION
Suitable and inclusive nance and digital innovation are
strongly intertwined and provide the ground for entirely new
COFFEE BREAK
SESSION III
SUSTAINABLE FINANCE: PROFIT TOGETHER WITH SOCIAL
AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
Chair:
Filippo Addarii
: UCL, PlusValue
Magda Bianco
Co-Chair G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, Bank of Italy
Matthew King
Deputy Director, Directorate I, Joint Research Centre European Commission
Mike Froman
Vice Chairman, Mastercard
Karin Isaksson
Managing Director Nordic Development Fund