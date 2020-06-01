CONSIDERATIONS FOR PREVENTING SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 01 giugno 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Office of Infectious Diseases (CDC OID). Published: 5/29/2020.

This web page, updated on May 29, 2020, provides guidance for assisted living facility (ALF) owners and administrators, including updated recommendations about visitor restrictions and group activities to assist facilities if, based on guidance from their state and local officials, they begin to relax restrictions.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21814